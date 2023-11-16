The Xbox video game ecosystem continues to be strengthened with important alliances and one of them is with Samsung, one of the most successful companies in the gaming business. Smart TV. The South Korean company knows the importance of gaming as a form of entertainment and recently announced that more models have received support for its application Gaming Hub.

Which Samsung TV models are already compatible with Xbox Game Pass around the world?

Xbox is no longer a console, it is an ecosystem and its center is found in the Xbox Game Pass service. The idea is simple, access it from dedicated hardware or devices taking advantage of cloud technology. This includes Smart TV in the case of Samsung and the company has good news. Through a statement published on its official site, it reported that all 2020 Smart TV models worldwide are now compatible with the Gaming Hub application.

Xbox Game Pass + Samsung Smart TV

In this regard, Samsung pointed out that support for Gaming Hub in models of Smart TV Samsung 2020 It started in the United States and Canada, but as of this week there is already compatibility for these smart televisions thanks to the global launch of the application.

Have a 2020 Samsung Smart TV? The Xbox app and Game Pass catalog are now available worldwide for your TV, wherever Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported! Search for Xbox in your TV’s app store to get playing on any Samsung TV from 2020 or newer.https://t.co/M71Qztk3ve — Harrison Hoffman (@harrisonhoffman) November 15, 2023

How do I install and play Xbox Game Pass on a Samsung Smart TV?

According to the South Korean company, the only 2020 Smart TV models that are not compatible with Gaming Hub are: T5300, T4300, LSP7 and LSP9. Likewise, it is remembered that Gaming Hub has different video game services, such as Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

If you have one Samsung Smart TV model 2023 and 2022you already have Gaming Hub as an installed application, so you just have to update the app, log in with your Xbox user account and you will be able to enjoy the Xbox Game Pass catalog available in the cloud, plus you can use your Xbox One or Xbox Series X| S.

In case you Smart TV Samsung be it a 2021 model, and now 2020, you must go to the user interface and enter the Applications icon, there you will find Gaming Hub or the separate Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now apps.

