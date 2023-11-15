Three new games join the service’s huge catalog in the second half of November.

Xbox Game Pass has earned to be considered as the best subscription service in the video game industrythereby giving rise to all users subscribed to it to be able to access a catalog of more than 100 titles which include games from Microsoft itself that are available at launch, making it an easy and accessible way to try and even complete video games without going to the store.

Now, given the extensive catalog of Xbox Game Pass games, it must be said that there are many who are constantly watching the movements that are made in the service, since some licensed games are no longer available at the same time that others are beginning to arrive so that players can enjoy them. And as usually happens every half of the month, they already know each other the games of the second wave of November.

Persona 5 Tactica is the main title coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November

It should be noted that on this occasion the number of games available is somewhat less than what Microsoft is used to, but that does not mean that the titles are of poor quality, since, as confirmed at the time of its announcement last Xbox +Bethesda Showcase, Persona 5 Tactica will be available on November 17, being this spin-off of the acclaimed Atlus title that, although it was leaked by mistake on Steam, seems to have not hindered its launch too much. In any case, it will be available in consoles, PC and the cloud.

On the other hand, two more games will join Xbox Game Pass soon, since Rollerdrome will be available on November 28a title from Roll17 and Private Division that, in essence, is a highly acclaimed roller skate shooter and will be released that same day on Xbox, so it becomes another title that Any fan will be able to enjoy the service from the first day.

On the other hand That same day 4K Dune: Spice Wars will also arrivewhich will make its debut on consoles and will be available on Xbox Game Pass for its Xbox and cloud version, so if you have the service on PC you will not have to wait too long, since it has been in the market for a while. platform.

