Xbox Game Pass received excellent games throughout 2023 and, apparently, will close the year in a great way. At the time of writing this, there are already some interesting titles confirmed for December; However, some players are worried for one reason: there are too few games.

Several fans of the brand recalled that Xbox Game Pass It has had quite weak year-ends, where there is even no news for the second half of December. Despite this, they hope that Microsoft is preparing a big surprise to close 2023 with a bang.

Xbox Game Pass has already confirmed some interesting games for December

Find out: Xbox Game Pass: this title was a success and exceeded 100 thousand players thanks to the service

Related video: The inevitable fate of video game services

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in December?

Usually, studios confirm their games for Xbox Game Pass in advance and that allows us to partially build each month’s list of titles in advance, before Microsoft makes the official announcement. However, for December there are very few confirmed games.

For now, we know that SteamWorld Build, the new installment of the Thunderful Group franchise will arrive on the service on December 1. Afterwards, players will be able to enjoy Against the Storm, a city-building game that will be added to the catalog on December 8. Both titles will be day 1 releases.

There are currently no other games confirmed for the service, so users fear that Microsoft will continue with its custom and offer few titles in December. On the other hand, there are also fans who believe that The Game Awards 2023 It could have strong advertisements for the service, since many want to see Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Game Pass.

Having said all this, we will have to wait a few days to find out the official list of games for the first half of December and to find out if Microsoft will offer new titles during the last part of the month.

December 1st:

December 8:

In case you missed it: Xbox Game Pass: you can now play on these Samsung TV models

Follow this link for more news related to Xbox Game Pass.

Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente