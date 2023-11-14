The second half of November will begin very soon and, with it, Xbox Game Pass will receive new titles. Through Xbox Wire, Microsoft revealed the games that will soon arrive on its popular service. There is good news, as there will be very attractive titles. However, there are few games that will arrive in the remainder of the month.

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?

The users of Xbox Game Pass You can play a new title starting today. We are referring to Coral Island, a simulator that will challenge you to manage an island and enjoy all kinds of activities to relax.

In a few days, the service will receive a major day 1 premiere: Persona 5 Tactica, the new spin-off of the popular franchise ATLUS. As its name indicates, the title will give a strategic twist to the adventures of the Phantom Thieves.

Another interesting novelty is Dune: Spice Wars, a title that previously joined the catalog of PC Game Pass. The good news is that now users of the service on consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be able to enjoy it with their subscription.

Last but not least is Rollerdrome, an action shooter that originally debuted as an exclusive to PlayStation consoles. Below I leave you the list of titles with their respective dates and platforms.

Xbox Game Pass will receive 3 games in the second half of November

Now available:

Coral Island (Xbox Series X|S y nube)

November 17:

Persona 5 Tactica (consoles, PC and cloud)

November 28:

Dune: Spice Wars (consoles and cloud) Rollerdrome (Xbox Series X|S, PC and cloud)

