The subscription service starts the month full of launch releases and rescues additional titles.

Xbox Game Pass begins the month of November full of premieres

Join the conversation

After a month of October full of the most varied releases and games, Xbox Game Pass subscription service starts November 2023 with more premieres and titles that arrive by surprise, with new features already available such as three very varied games: Jusant, Wartalesy Headbangers: Rhythm Royale.

One of the big news of the month will be Football Manager 2024, which will be available for PC, Cloud and consoles from November 6 to offer new ways to win in the renewed installment of the saga, which promises to be the most complete edition of all. On the other hand, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name It also becomes a game available from the day of its release, November 9.

The new Like a Dragon Gaiden stars Kazuma Kiryu, a former legendary yakuza who faked his own death and abandoned his name to protect his family. Now, a mysterious person gets him into trouble again, so he must stop hiding in an adventure full of news.

More news coming to Xbox Game Pass

And if that was not enough, Wild Hearts, the new Monster Hunter-style game from EA and Koei Tecmo, will be available to PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through EA Play on console, cloud and PC from the same day. Among the rest of the news is Thirsty Suitors on November 2 (console, cloud and PC), Dungeons 4 on November 9 (console, cloud and PC), Spirittea on November 13 (console, cloud and PC) and Coral Island on November 14 (Xbox Series X/S and cloud).

Although it is difficult to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass if you have time to play everything it offers, it is worth remembering that its most popular promotion is available again: 14 days for only 1 euro.

Join the conversation