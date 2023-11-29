It is a secret to no one that Microsoft wants to bring Xbox Game Pass and some of its games to as many devices as possible. In fact, a few years ago reports emerged about its plans to launch its popular service on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

Although nothing happened, it seems that the technology giant has not completely given up on its ambitions. Tim Stuartfinancial director of Xboxrecently spoke on the subject and made it clear that they are still looking to take their service and games to all possible places, including their competitors’ platforms, if possible.

Find out: Xbox Game Pass has already confirmed these great games for December, but there are worried fans

Related video: The inevitable fate of video game services

Xbox wants its games and services everywhere

Will we ever see Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation or NIntendo?

During a recent conference, Stuart reaffirmed that Microsoft wants to further expand its subscription business. To do this, it believes it is necessary to bring its services, such as Xbox Game Passand its games on all possible screens, as this will ensure that people know about its products.

The interesting thing is that the manager not only referred to mobile devices and televisions, but also to the possibility of viewing his products. on PlayStation and Nintendo systems. He assured that they have advanced in their mission by reaching GeForce NowNvidia’s service.

“That means smart TVs. That means mobile devices. That means what we would have thought as competitors in the past, like PlayStation and Nintendo. “We’re going to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, their gaming subscription service,” Stuart said.

Although the manager did not confirm anything, the Xbox ecosystem is expected to gain even more ground in the future. Will your games and services ever come to PlayStation and Nintendo systems? The reality is that it is not clear, since Japanese companies are surely not entirely convinced of the implications of this.

Previously, there was even speculation about the arrival of PlayStation and Nintendo games to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox fans dreamed of seeing some Nintendo exclusives on the service, especially after it was revealed that Microsoft still wants to buy the major company.

In case you missed it: Children in the US no longer want physical games, they want gaming subscriptions

Follow this link for more news related to Xbox Game Pass.

Related video: Xbox Game Pass: 6 years of evolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente