Tons of Xbox digital games are on sale for Black Friday 2023, and you can also get the Series X and Series S consoles at an unbeatable price.

We are approaching another of the dates indicated when it comes to releasing a new console, or treating ourselves in the form of a new game. Yes, in a week the Black Friday 2023but companies like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have come forward with their offers.

We have already told you about the new Black Friday 2023 offers in Nintendo eShop and PS Store. Now it’s the turn of Microsoft Storethe Xbox digital game store.

Microsoft has announced juicy offers and discountswhich will be available in the coming days of November.

To begin with, it is the best opportunity to debut an Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s most powerful console is available for only 499.99 euros, with a discount of 50 euros about its original RRP. You can also find it at that price with Diablo IV in a MediaMarkt bundle.

If you are interested in Series S, the original 512 GB SSD model It is only 275 euros in the Microsoft Store, while the 1 TB model (in black) costs 349.99 euros (there is no discount).

Xbox digital deals for Black Friday 2023

In the Microsoft Store there are tons of digital titles for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on sale, with discounts of up to 75%. Hurry, because Black Friday deals will expire in December.

Furthermore, this campaign throws away the price of many recent releases. If we talk about exclusives, we can get Starfield with a 20% discount, Redfall for only 19.99 euros, and a premium bundle that includes Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 with 40%.

Some of the best games of the year, such as Lords of the Fallen (30% discount), Assassin’s Creed Mirage (20%), Diablo IV (40%) or Hogwarts Legacy (40%) are also included in the promotion.

Next, we leave you with the best deals de Xbox:

Starfield: 63,99€ EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition: 39,99€ NBA 2K24: 39,99€ Assassin’s Creed Mirage: 39,99€ Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: 17,49€ Mortal Kombat 1: 52,49€ Diablo IV Digital Deluxe Edition: 59,99€ Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Bundle: 119,99€ PayDay 3: 31,99€ The Crew Motorfest Cross-Gen Bundle: 47,99€ Hogwarts Legacy: 44,99€ Lords of the Fallen: 48,99€ Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty: 63,99€ Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition: 44,99€ Redfall: 19,99€ Star Wars Jedi Survivor: 47,99€ Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition: 51,99€ Exoprimal: 38,99€ F1 23: 31,99€ Borderlands 3: 10,49€ Control Ultimate Edition: 9,99€ Fallout 4 GOTY: 9,99€ Halo Infinite (campaña): 27,99€ Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition: 41,99€ Immortals of Aevum: 39,99€

There are also opportunities for Call of Duty fans. Backwards compatible classics (with active servers) such as World at War, Modern Warfare 2 or Black Ops They are available for only 14.99 euros a Microsoft Store.

And, if you are a fan of role-playing franchises Fallout y The Elder Scrollsnow you can get some of their deliveries at very competitive prices.

What do you think of the Xbox deals for Black Friday 2023? If the physical format is your thing, we also recommend a virtual tour of Amazon, or taking advantage of the offers in stores such as GAME, MediaMarkt, FNAC or Carrefour, among others.