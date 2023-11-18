Artificial intelligence (AI) is here to stay and very soon it will create your favorite video games. Whether you like it or not, large companies will increasingly bet on technology, with all that this implies. Xbox will soon take the step thanks to 2 things: the technological support of Microsoft and an alliance that will soon bear its first fruits.

It’s very likely that the next Halo, Gears, Call of Duty, or any other title coming out of Xbox Game Studios will have AI-generated content. Is it good or is it something we should worry about? On the one hand, the news is exciting because of all the possibilities that AI offers on a creative level, as it promises to take games to another level.

However, it is also an issue that worries players, developers, voice actors and other creatives that make up the industry. We review the key points of this proposal to understand what its implications are.

Xbox will be the king of AI in video games

Microsoft knows very well that artificial intelligence is the future, so it is not strange to know that it has made multi-million dollar investments in the sector. Earlier this year, it strengthened its alliance with OpenAI, developers of ChatGPT, DALL-E and other well-known AI tools. Thanks to this, it has been able to incorporate technology in incredible ways in products and services such as Windows, Edge, Bing, Office, Teams, among others.

As suspected, it was only a matter of time before Microsoft revealed its first plans related to AI and video game development. This week, Xbox signed an alliance with Inworld AI, a company specialized in AI-based narrative tools.

AI has always been a fundamental part of video games, but now we are talking about generative AI, that is, the branch focused on creating content from large amounts of data. The aforementioned ChatGPT and DALL-E are examples of this, and can create texts and images from instructions and models.

Microsoft will bet big on AI with various alliances

The idea of ​​Microsoft’s project is to bring together the potential of Azure OpenAI, the experience of its Research division and the talent of Xbox developers with one goal: revolutionize the way specific components of video games are created, in this case characters. non-playable or NPC.

Developers will have tools to help them design quests, dialogue, and stories associated with NPCs. With this, they will be able to experiment, obtain innovative ideas and implement them in less time and, relatively, with less effort.

The interesting thing is that Xbox not only wants its studios to take advantage of this technology, as it has committed to bringing it to companies of all sizes, regardless of the scope of their projects or launch platforms. Thus, Xbox will become the main driver of AI in the industry.

Xbox will be the powerhouse of AI in the industry

What the hell is Inworld AI and what will it bring to video games?

Inworld AI is an American company that is no stranger to the world of video games. Previously, he has worked with Epic Games, Niantic, NetEase Games, and other entertainment giants such as Disney. This has been possible thanks to its AI tools focused on the creation of NPCs, who interact with people in games, educational experiences and other types of products.

According to the company, many players think that NPCs are an outdated element in many titles, as they are limited by repetitive dialogue and interactions characterized by their lack of dynamism. For this reason, he designed an AI-powered character engine.

Who doesn’t remember some NPC with strange behavior or who seems to only exist as a simple decoration? Well, this could be a thing of the past in a matter of months. In the specific case of Xbox, Inworld AI will offer this tool to developers to create much more complex NPCs.

Inworld AI promises to revolutionize NPCs in video games

The idea is to evolve the way they react to the environment and the actions of the players. In this way, they will be much more complete characters, with more branching narrative options. At the same time, this will generate more dynamic worlds, where the actions of the players and their relationships with NPCs will supposedly cause changes of all kinds.

Inworld AI promises that its tool will make players more involved in the game and its story, resulting in a more emotional experience. Likewise, it promises “unforgettable adventures with distinctive NPCs” and “addictive gameplay loops.”

A step forward for video games

Video games are the interactive medium par excellence, so offering dynamic, responsive and nuanced worlds and characters is extremely important. Due to this, the Xbox announcement excited many players, since AI will be a key piece to achieve these objectives in a better way and in less time.

Creating a game is a titanic task that involves multidisciplinary teams and cycles that, at times, can become a real hell. In this sense, AI will be an ally that, theoretically, will help developers with more efficient creation processes in all aspects.

On the other hand, it opens the doors for independent creators and small studios to think about more ambitious projects or simply make some of their ideas possible without being limited by planning, budget and scope barriers.

Generative AI will bring benefits to various industry sectors

In addition to better NPCs, AI also promises facilities for creating assets, managing communities, and much more. Ideally, it will allow certain repetitive and tedious tasks to be automated and therefore creatives and developers to focus on aspects where their creativity and technical knowledge can shine even more.

At a general level, its implementation in various sectors of the industry has brought benefits for players. For example, it is used in technologies such as Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR to improve the performance and visual quality of games.

Xbox and other companies use AI to combat toxicity, improve their moderation systems and ensure the safety of their users. On the other hand, studios such as Electronic Arts, Blizzard and Ubisoft have spoken out in favor of the use of generative AI, as they have seen its benefits throughout the entire development cycle of a game.

The French studio already uses a tool called Ghostwriter, which aims to help writers create dialogue for NPCs. Now, this all sounds great on paper; However, its implementation has generated heated debates for very good reasons.

Ubisoft and more studios already use AI in their games

Games made by an AI, but at what cost?

The announcement by Microsoft and Xbox caused various criticisms due to its implications and because, in addition, it came at a bad time. The industry is going through a complicated stage where many studios have suffered layoffs or have closed their doors altogether.

Although AI is here to enhance our capabilities and not to replace us, it is evident that its development is advancing in leaps and bounds. Therefore, it is normal that its use generates fear, since the time will come when its capabilities will far surpass ours. The point is that it is not necessary to reach that point for the industry to start letting go of some of its creatives.

Big companies have used artificial intelligence in dubious ways, and only criticism from gamers and developers has made them slow down a bit. There are several examples: Hi-Rez Studios tried to clone voices with AI, HoYoverse used it in an event with dubious results, and Amazon used it to promote the Fallout series.

All of these cases have generated controversy because they are considered attempts to automate the work done by actors, illustrators and designers. Precisely the Xbox announcement caused various voice actors to start a campaign against the use of AI, because they fear losing their jobs and that actors who are just starting their careers will not find opportunities.

Actors fear that an AI will replace them

Other sectors that feel at risk are writers, artists, developers themselves, and even esports casters. We are not exaggerating when we say that AI can generate a break in the industry or, at least, an unrest that will turn it upside down.

It recently happened in Hollywood, where actors, screenwriters and other creatives protested against the unethical use of AI. This generated a bill against AI and some of its applications in the sector. Although companies promise and emphasize that they will not replace their workers with AI, creatives live in constant uncertainty, since the possibility is always latent. So the games will be made by an AI, but at what cost?

It is not about whether an AI will be able to build ambitious games in a matter of a short time, but about the social implications this will have. Surely some companies will try at any cost to use AI to boost their development force, in an attempt to produce faster and more affordably. However, we must be clear that creating faster is not creating better.

Will AI enhance or ruin gaming? Balance is important

Xbox reiterated that the use of generative AI in development will be optional for its studios, who will decide the level of integration they will give to the tool. The project has not yet started as such, but we know that some Xbox Game Studios teams, such as InXile Entertainment, have doubts about its implementation.

As we told you in another article, it is no coincidence that Microsoft and Xbox are pushing technologies such as the cloud and now AI as much as possible. The technology giant is one of the leaders in both races, so it is worth asking ourselves once again, do gamers really want titles made by an AI or is it more a whim of Microsoft wanting to push its tools?

We repeat: artificial intelligence is here to stay. The only thing left to do is find a balance that does not put at risk the work of thousands of talented people who struggle to keep an incredible industry running. It is also important not to lose sight of the creative side, authenticity and human value that have always distinguished this form of entertainment called video games.

