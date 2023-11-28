Suara.com – Barcelona head coach,

Barcelona will host the Portuguese representative on matchday 5 of Group H of the 2023/2024 Champions League at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium, Catalonia, Wednesday (29/11) early this morning at 03:00 WIB.

The Blaugrana are facing this match with inconsistency on the domestic stage and you could say also in Europe, even though they still lead the Group H standings with 9 points, the same number as Porto.

Before being held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table team Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish League last weekend, Xavi’s Barca won twice but also lost twice in their last four matches across competitions.

In the Spanish League, Barcelona is currently still stuck in fourth place in the standings, four points adrift of Real Madrid and Girona who are at the top, and losing on goal difference to Atletico Madrid who still have one match postponed in third place.

With two tough matches ahead on the domestic stage against Atletico Madrid and Girona after the European match against Porto this morning, Xavi is aware that his position as Barcelona manager will be increasingly under pressure if he reaps negative results in this series of matches.

“We need that magical night, a special night in a European match even though we won’t be playing at our original home ground (Camp Nou). The Porto match is very important. We need fans more than ever,” said Xavi as reported by Tribal Football, Tuesday.

“The players have to be told a lot of things, especially because of mental problems, but the players feel comfortable with the system and tomorrow is a great opportunity to prove it,” continued the legendary Barcelona midfielder.

“Regarding my future, I am well aware that top level football is ultimately about results. If I can’t achieve that, my position will be threatened. That’s clear,” he said.

“We have three important home games ahead. Against Porto, Atletico and Girona, we want to achieve maximum results,” stressed the 43-year-old coach.