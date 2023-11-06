Came the day,We already have finalists for the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards! During the last few days you, our xatakeros, have voted in the different categories that we have been publishing to help us choose the candidates for the best technological products of the year. The finalists are the result of your votes.
We will choose the winners now by adding your votes to those of a jury made up of Xataka editors and other journalists specialized in technology that we present below. The day November 15 we will know the winners at our gala.
Best mobiles
Best entry-level mobile
Best mid-range mobile
Best high-end mobile
Best folding mobile
Best tablet and smartwatch
Best tablet
best smartwatch
Best computers and accessories
Best convertible laptop
best laptop
Best gaming laptop
Best desktop computer
Best gaming desktop computer
Best computer component or peripheral
Best TVs and sound devices
Best high-end TV
Best entry and mid-range television
best headphones
best speaker
Best devices in the home
Best connected device in the home
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Cleaning Device
Best home energy device
Best connected appliance
Best car and sustainable mobility device
Best technological car
Best sustainable mobility device
Best video game and series/movie
best video game
Best series/movie
In addition to these categories, during the gala we will award two additional awards: the Community Award, for the device most voted for by the public; and the Xataka Leyenda Award, which we have awarded to Matt Mullenweg for creating WordPress and being a world-renowned figure in the Web and open source.
How the winners of the Xataka Awards are chosen
The mechanics of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are similar to previous editions and are divided into three phases:
Public vote: For a few days we have opened voting on our website with all the categories and candidates selected by the Xataka team. Our xatakeros have voted on them and we have obtained the finalists that appear in this article.
Jury vote: With the finalists that the public has chosen, the Xataka jury and other technology experts will vote for those who are, in their view, the best devices.
Choice of winners: The jury’s votes will be combined with those of the public to choose the winners, who will be announced at the gala on November 15.
The selected candidates are devices that They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. We also include those that were left out last year when they were announced after the Awards. We believe it is the best solution: unfortunately we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year.
The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023
The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 is made up of tech-savvy journalists, both from Xataka and other media, which test most of the technologies and products that are launched on the market. This year, as a novelty, we have had a much more specialized jury, focusing each member much more on the categories closest to their daily work.
Xataka internal jury:
Javier PastorXataka editor
Enrique PerezXataka editor
Juan Carlos LopezXataka editor
Ruben Andreseditor of Xataka (esp. home and televisions)
Antonio Sabancoordinator of Xataka Home (esp. home and televisions)
Ricardo Aguilareditor of Xataka (esp. mobile phones)
Ivan Linareseditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)
Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)
Javier Penalvaeditor of Xataka (esp. computers)
Eva Rodriguezpublisher of Xataka (esp. robot vacuum cleaner)
Alberto de la Torreeditor of Xataka Movilidad (esp. mobility)
César Mueladeputy director Webedia Technology
Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España
Maria Gonzalezdirector of Xataka and Webedia Technology
External jury:
Ana Muñoz de FrutosChief Technology Editor at Axel Springer
Noelia Hontoriafreelance writer and Editorial Manager at Gizlogic
Fernando Alvarez of the VayoEditor-in-Chief at El Androide Libre
ChicageekContent creator
Carlos SantaengraciaCo-founder at Topes de Gama
Chema FloresHead of technology section of EL ESPAÑOL
Jesus MaturanaTechnology Editor at Axel Springer
Pablo Rosilloco-founder at dBeta Windows
Javier Sancheztechnology and power editor at Vanity Fair
Michael Mcloughlineditor of Teknautas / El Confidencial
Alex BarredoPodcasts a Mixx.io
Special video game jury:
Alvaro Castellanopublisher of Webedia Gaming
Joseph Angel Matthew Albuerneeditor of 3DJuegos
John TonesXataka editor
Samuel OliverXataka editor
Alex Canovasdirector of Vida Extra
Ruben Marquezeditor of Vida Extra
Brenda Giacconipublisher of 3DJuegos
Alex Couplecontent creator at Xataka
Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España
Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Móvil and Xataka Android
Rachel Cervantespublisher of 3DJuegos
Special jury series/movie:
Sara Herediaeditor-in-chief Sensacine
Alejandro G. Calvodirector of Sensacine
John TonesXataka editor
Alicia Perezeditor of Sensacine
Mikel Zorrillaeditor of Espinof
Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España
Juan Luis Caviarodirector of Espinof
How to follow the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards Gala live
The Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards ceremony, in which we will announce the winners, will take place on November 15 at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid. Tickets to physically attend have already been sold out (we will let you know if they are available again), but you will still be able to follow everything that happens and the ceremony live through our website Xataka.com. We will wait for you!
