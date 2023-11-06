Came the day,We already have finalists for the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards! During the last few days you, our xatakeros, have voted in the different categories that we have been publishing to help us choose the candidates for the best technological products of the year. The finalists are the result of your votes.

We will choose the winners now by adding your votes to those of a jury made up of Xataka editors and other journalists specialized in technology that we present below. The day November 15 we will know the winners at our gala.

Best mobiles

Best entry-level mobile

Best mid-range mobile

Best high-end mobile

Best folding mobile

Best tablet and smartwatch

Best tablet

best smartwatch

Best computers and accessories

Best convertible laptop

best laptop

Best gaming laptop

Best desktop computer

Best gaming desktop computer

Best computer component or peripheral

Best TVs and sound devices

Best high-end TV

Best entry and mid-range television

best headphones

best speaker

Best devices in the home

Best connected device in the home

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Cleaning Device

Best home energy device

Best connected appliance

Best car and sustainable mobility device

Best technological car

Best sustainable mobility device

Best video game and series/movie

best video game

Best series/movie

In addition to these categories, during the gala we will award two additional awards: the Community Award, for the device most voted for by the public; and the Xataka Leyenda Award, which we have awarded to Matt Mullenweg for creating WordPress and being a world-renowned figure in the Web and open source.

How the winners of the Xataka Awards are chosen

The mechanics of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are similar to previous editions and are divided into three phases:

Public vote: For a few days we have opened voting on our website with all the categories and candidates selected by the Xataka team. Our xatakeros have voted on them and we have obtained the finalists that appear in this article.

Jury vote: With the finalists that the public has chosen, the Xataka jury and other technology experts will vote for those who are, in their view, the best devices.

Choice of winners: The jury’s votes will be combined with those of the public to choose the winners, who will be announced at the gala on November 15.

The selected candidates are devices that They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. We also include those that were left out last year when they were announced after the Awards. We believe it is the best solution: unfortunately we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year.

The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023

The jury of the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 is made up of tech-savvy journalists, both from Xataka and other media, which test most of the technologies and products that are launched on the market. This year, as a novelty, we have had a much more specialized jury, focusing each member much more on the categories closest to their daily work.

Xataka internal jury:

Javier PastorXataka editor

Enrique PerezXataka editor

Juan Carlos LopezXataka editor

Ruben Andreseditor of Xataka (esp. home and televisions)

Antonio Sabancoordinator of Xataka Home (esp. home and televisions)

Ricardo Aguilareditor of Xataka (esp. mobile phones)

Ivan Linareseditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)

Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Android / Mobile (esp. mobile phones)

Javier Penalvaeditor of Xataka (esp. computers)

Eva Rodriguezpublisher of Xataka (esp. robot vacuum cleaner)

Alberto de la Torreeditor of Xataka Movilidad (esp. mobility)

César Mueladeputy director Webedia Technology

Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España

Maria Gonzalezdirector of Xataka and Webedia Technology

External jury:

Ana Muñoz de FrutosChief Technology Editor at Axel Springer

Noelia Hontoriafreelance writer and Editorial Manager at Gizlogic

Fernando Alvarez of the VayoEditor-in-Chief at El Androide Libre

ChicageekContent creator

Carlos SantaengraciaCo-founder at Topes de Gama

Chema FloresHead of technology section of EL ESPAÑOL

Jesus MaturanaTechnology Editor at Axel Springer

Pablo Rosilloco-founder at dBeta Windows

Javier Sancheztechnology and power editor at Vanity Fair

Michael Mcloughlineditor of Teknautas / El Confidencial

Alex BarredoPodcasts a Mixx.io

Special video game jury:

Alvaro Castellanopublisher of Webedia Gaming

Joseph Angel Matthew Albuerneeditor of 3DJuegos

John TonesXataka editor

Samuel OliverXataka editor

Alex Canovasdirector of Vida Extra

Ruben Marquezeditor of Vida Extra

Brenda Giacconipublisher of 3DJuegos

Alex Couplecontent creator at Xataka

Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España

Alex Alcoleaeditor of Xataka Móvil and Xataka Android

Rachel Cervantespublisher of 3DJuegos

Special jury series/movie:

Sara Herediaeditor-in-chief Sensacine

Alejandro G. Calvodirector of Sensacine

John TonesXataka editor

Alicia Perezeditor of Sensacine

Mikel Zorrillaeditor of Espinof

Roberto JimenezHead of Publishing Webedia España

Juan Luis Caviarodirector of Espinof

How to follow the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards Gala live

The Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards ceremony, in which we will announce the winners, will take place on November 15 at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid. Tickets to physically attend have already been sold out (we will let you know if they are available again), but you will still be able to follow everything that happens and the ceremony live through our website Xataka.com. We will wait for you!