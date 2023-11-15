It’s today, it’s today! The Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards gala has arrived! Today, November 15, at 8:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, we will discover what are the best technological products of the year. If you already have your ticket, we’ll be waiting for you at the Capitol Cinemas and we hope you have a great time. If, on the other hand, you prefer to follow the gala live through our broadcast on Twitch, we have news to give you: there will be many giveaways for all of you!

And not one, not two, not three, but a good handful of raffles for top products that you can take home, courtesy of our collaborators. The draws will be done in the pre-gala, which will start at 18:00 and after the gala, which will begin at 8:00 p.m. Below you will find the list with all the devices, the links to the legal bases and the explanation of the mechanics, which is very simple.

The draws for the Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023

There is no Xataka Awards gala without raffles, it is a fact. It is a custom that we love, since if there is something better than sharing this day with all of you, Xatakeros, it is allowing you to take a succulent home treat. And what gifts are we talking about? Well, of these, neither more nor less:

And how do you participate? Well, very easy. As we said before, there will be a pre-gala with our presenters, Mario Arroyo (@embi41) and server, Jose García (@josedextro), to warm up the engines. This will begin at 6:00 p.m. and there will be games, dynamics in which you can participate and a lot of humor. Well, it will be during this pre-gala (and at the end of the Awards gala) When will all these products be raffled?.

To participate, you simply have to follow the broadcast and be attentive, because throughout the streaming we will ask a question (one for each product, obviously). The first to answer correctly in the Twitch chat will win the prize, as long as they meet the requirements, which are, in addition to answering first and correctly, being of legal age and resident in Spain. The legal bases will be published in the Twitch chat as the draws take place.

Best of luck and see you in a little while on our Twitch channel, Xataka!





NordVPN offers you a stable and fast connection thanks to more than 5,800 servers in 60 countries around the world. Protect your devices against threats onlineaccess your favorite streaming platforms in a safe way Even if you are traveling, get the best deals on flight and hotel reservations and much more.

Advice offered by the brand