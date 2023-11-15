The day has come! Today the gala of the Xataka Awards NordVPN at the Capitol Cinemas in Madrid, a gala that will be presented by Joaquín Reyes and Ángela Blanco and, as it could not be otherwise, you can follow it live from our website and from our Twitch channel, Xataka. And yes, as is tradition, it will be full of raffles and surprises.

This year we have 25 categories plus the Community Award, an award decided entirely by you, Xatakeros. The finalists can be consulted here and it should be noted that you are not only the ones who decided them, but you have also been added with a weight of one third to the jury’s votes to choose the winners. Today we will discover the winners and, in addition, we will have the presence of Matt Mullenweg, creator of WordPress and winner of this edition’s Xataka Leyenda Award.

Follow the gala and pre-gala of the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards live from here

Pregala in Xataka: 18:00 – 20:00.

Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards Gala: from 20:00.

For xatakeros with confirmed tickets who join us live and in person at the Capitol Cinemas, in the confirmation email you can consult all the information for attendance and access.

Giveaways for viewers on Twitch

For those xatakeros who follow the gala of the Xataka Awards NordVPN live on Twitch we have prepared no more and no less than five giveaways. All the information is available in this article, but below we list the products that will be raffled during the gala and pre-gala.

To participate, you simply have to follow the gala live and be the first to respond to a series of questions that we will ask during the broadcast. In addition, there are two additional requirements: being a resident in Spain and being of legal age (18 years). The legal bases will be published in the Twitch chat as the draws take place.

The awards

As in all editions, the Xataka editors made a prior selection of devices presented in each category. Then we asked you, xatakeros, to vote for your favorite products to select the finalists, and from there comes the list of devices competing for the award.

To choose the winners, a jury of specialized journalists from Xataka and other media have voted for their favorites from among the finalists. Your votes have been added to their votes with a weight of one third. From the sum of all those votes the winners have emergedwhich will be announced at the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards gala.

These are all the categories competing this year and in this link you have the list of finalists for each category:

Best mobiles

Best entry-level mobile phone Best mid-range mobile phone Best high-end mobile phone Best super high-end mobile phone Best folding mobile phone

Best tablet and smartwatch

Best tablet Best smartwatch

Best computers and accessories

Best convertible laptop Best laptop Best gaming laptop Best desktop computer Best gaming desktop computer Best computer component or peripheral

Best TVs and sound devices

Best high-end TV Best entry- and mid-range TV Best headphones Best speaker

Best devices in the home

Best Connected Home Device Best Robot Vacuum and Cleaning Device Best Home Energy Device Best Connected Appliance

Best car and sustainable mobility device

Best technological car Best sustainable mobility device

Best video game and series/movie

Best video game Best series/movie

Community Award:

Community award for the device/technology/candidate that has received the most votes from xatakeros during the voting phase.

The candidates selected to compete this year They have gone on sale in 2023 or will do so with a confirmed date before the end of the year. In addition, those that were left out last year due to having been announced and/or put on sale after the Awards were held are included. Those who have been left out this year will compete in the 2024 edition. Unfortunately, we cannot hold the gala on December 31 and our idea is that the Awards can serve as support in the purchasing decision for this last part of the year. We believe it is the best solution.

Thank you all very much and we are waiting for you at the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards!





NordVPN offers you a stable and fast connection thanks to more than 5,800 servers in 60 countries around the world. Protect your devices against threats onlineaccess your favorite streaming platforms in a safe way Even if you are traveling, get the best deals on flight and hotel reservations and much more.

Advice offered by the brand