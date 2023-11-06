The Xataka NordVPN Awards 2023 are just around the corner but, while they arrive, we have new Xataka Live and draw! On this occasion, the protagonist will be JBL and, therefore, the sound and music. In fact, we have prepared a very entertaining game and a question that, whoever answers correctly and first, will make the lucky person take home neither more nor less than a JBL Authentics 200.

During today’s program we will talk about what excellence in sound is, the future of audio and the Authentics range. The program will be today, November 6, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time on our Twitch channel, Xataka. We proceed, therefore, to review the mechanics of the draw and the necessary requirements to participate.

How to win a JBL Authentics 200





Taking home a smart speaker like the JBL Authentics 200 is extremely easy. During today’s Xataka Live, we will ask a question. The first to answer this question correctly in the Twitch chat will be the one who wins. So, he has to pay attention to the broadcast.

As in all draws, one winner and two alternates will be chosen. If the winner, that is, the one who responded the fastest, does not meet the requirements, the first substitute will be passed. If this one does not comply either, the second one will be passed. The winner will be chosen live and will have to contact Xataka through a whisper in the Twitch chat. Before participating, make sure whispers are turned on in your Twitch settings. Besides, The winner must be over 18 years old and resident in Spain.

Here you can find the legal bases and here you have the summarized mechanics:

During today’s program (16:00-17:00) a question will be asked for each device drawn. The first to answer correctly in the comments of the broadcast will win the prize (a JBL Authentics 200). The requirements to participate are: to be of legal age, resident in Spain and to have answered correctly. If the winner does not meet the requirements, he or she will go to a substitute and, if he or she does not meet the requirements, to a second substitute.

This content is a collaboration and sponsorship between Xataka and the brand, but there is no agreement on the script or the selection of the topics. The editorial content is created entirely by Xataka.





