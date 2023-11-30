Dafne Keen (cordonpress) and Laura / X23

Confirmed by insider Daniel RPK, actress Dafne Keen would bring X23 to life again in the next Deadpool movie being prepared by Marvel Studios.

After success of “Logan” in 2018, Dafne Keen giving life to X23, became one of the most acclaimed characters by Marvel fans. Giving closure to what the

Marvel Studios, not only leading the superhero movie markets, but also the global box office, announced that it would be in charge of producing and making the third installment of the “Deadpool” saga. With this, Dozens of rumors about fan-casts, characters that would come back to life, artists and even the confirmation of the return of Hugh Jackman himself in the role of Wolverine brought us to today, the return of X23 in the film.

Is Dafne Keen’s return as X23 official?

A few hours ago, the insider Daniel RPK assured on social networks that the actress will return to give life to Laura in this new stage of the X-MEN in the MCU. Let us remember that a few months ago an alleged synopsis of the film was leaked, suggesting that X23 would be present in it. A few days later, that rumor was denied. This brings us to today, where once again the character’s return is confirmed – apparently this time officially -.

In addition, X user “CanWeGetSomeToast” assured that The actress began negotiations with Disney to be part of the film just before the start of the strikes de SAG-AFTRA y WGA.