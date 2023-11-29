The X-Wedge brand has recently appeared in China, it is a brand belonging to the Huansong group of Chongqing. X-Wedge brought 5 models to China Moexpo, a fair held every year in Shanghai, equipped with a air-cooled V2 engine with a volume of just under 2 litres. The most striking feature is precisely the displacement: Big twins like this have only been seen on models very recently CVO at Harley-Davidsonthe top of the range from the Milwaukee company.

The bore x stroke values ​​are 108×108, the displacement is 1,976 cc while the power is 103 HP with 158 Nm of maximum torque.