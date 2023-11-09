Marvel will launch two X-Men series in 2024 that represent the culmination of the Krakoa era

Marvel Comics has finally revealed the synopses for Fall of the House of X #2 y Rise of the Powers of X #2, as well as its covers. These X-Men series represent the culmination of the era of Krakoa.

The end of the era of Krakoa

Fall of the House of X #2 is in charge of Gerry Duggan y Lucas Werneck. Additionally, the comic’s cover is made by the artist Pepe Larrazand it shows the mutant Polaris leaving Sapientialthe former base of operations of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sinopsis de Fall of the House of X #2

“In Fall of the House of Polaris returns to guide the X-Men home, bringing a wicked surprise for Orchis! This epic tale in two continues as the Age of Krakoa draws to a close!”

For its part, Rise of the Powers of X #2 comes from Kieron Gillen y RB Silvathe latter was also in charge of the cover focused on Rasputin IV.

Sinopsis de Rise of the Powers of X #2

“Out of time and space comes the last hope of mutants in RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2! Floating between dimensions, hiding from a Dominion that wishes to crush them. Can Xavier and his crew survive? And when we discover his plan, will we want them to do it? The end of the Era of Krakoa continues in this epic tale divided in two!”

The two series will be launched from January 2024 and will have five issues each. Fall of the House of X #2 and Rise of the Powers of X #2 will go on sale in the United States on February 14 and February 21, respectively.