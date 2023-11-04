Do you want a username from X, former Twitter, which is already taken? If it belongs to a deprecated account, you may be able to get it in not too long. As long as, of course, you are willing to spend a considerable sum. This is suggested by the latest information published by Forbes about Elon Musk’s social network. After consulting emails sent by platform employees, the economic magazine assures that X has intensified its efforts to market identifiers of users without activity. The curious thing is not so much the initiative, in line with Musk’s previous comments, but rather the prices it manages.

The umpteenth attempt to make the social network profitable.

@Handle Team. This is the name – always according to Forbes – of the X team that is in charge of working on the possibilities of a market for the sale of account names without activity. The focus would be on identifiers that were registered at the time, but have fallen into disuse. The American media is based on emails sent by active employees of X itself and would show that the company has recently updated its @handle guidelines, processes and rates.

Not suitable for all budgets. That the platform led by Musk has intensified its work to sell obsolete usernames and the existence of a work team, within X, in charge of exploring this possible market, are interesting data, but not as interesting as the other brushstrokes. that Forbes leaves. The emails that you have been able to consult contain something else: a price.

And it is not exactly suitable for all budgets. The American media assures that at least in some cases, X requests a fixed fee of $50,000 for the purchase. It is not specified, however, to whom the proposal is addressed.

A novelty, but only half. This is not the first time that information along these lines has emerged. In January, The New York Times already published that “bots and trolls.”

What’s more, just a year ago, after taking over the reins of the company, he already claimed that he planned to start “releasing” them. “Twitter will soon begin freeing up the namespace of 1.5 billion accounts,” wrote.













Information collected on X’s website about its obsolete account policy.

The politics, clear. At the moment, X’s policy regarding obsolete users is clear and appears on the company’s website. “Unfortunately, we cannot release inactive usernames at this time,” explains the platform before referring to a link with more detailed information on what exactly is considered an inactive account, according to X’s guidelines.

“To keep your account active, be sure to log in at least every 30 days. Accounts may be permanently deleted due to inactivity,” warnsalthough it does not open the door to a possible sale, at least for now: “We cannot release inactive usernames at this time. If an account that appears inactive uses a name you like, you should consider selecting an available variation for your use in X. Adding numbers, underscores, or abbreviations can help you find an available name.”

