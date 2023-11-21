The Italian edition of the famous talent show X Factor he decided to exclude Morgan from the jury, local singer and musician. The decision was made following some attitudes and behaviors reiterated by Morgan himself during the 2023 edition.

It is certainly not a bolt from the blue, but more of a one consequence predictable and quite awaited by a good portion of the public, who increasingly used social platforms to express their disdain towards many of the juror’s statements.

However, Morgan’s total abandonment of the program is closely linked to the events and statements from the episode of the talent show that aired in the evening of November 16than episode that featured aheated discussion between the singer and the rapper and juror Fedez.

Morgan in fact referred to his colleague’s depression in derisive tones, after he had attempted to calm down several arguments during the programme: «Thanks Fedez, are you acting as a psychologist for me? Or are you too depressed to be a psychologist?”.

Morgan’s exclusion from the program comes from a communicated spread on social media by Sky Italia e Fremantlestatement which states that this decision was made in agreement between the parties after careful evaluation.

Morgan also commented the dismissal, entrusting his words to social media, in an austere post that only contains the phrase: “The satellite edict has been issued”.