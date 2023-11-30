The Thunderbolts movie may not be what Marvel fans expect, says actor Wyatt Russell.

Thunderbolts will introduce us to a group of secondary heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who team up for a brutal mission. So, I personally just hope for a bit of action and for the dynamic between them to be very fun. And you, what are you waiting for? Tell me in comments. Although it is also interesting to know what Wyatt Russell thinks, since he plays John Walker / US Agent.

In a recent interview promoting the Monarch series, actor Wyatt Russell had only good things to say about Thunderbolts.

These are his words.

“I am confident that everything will be fine. “I know right now everyone is on this Marvel train that things aren’t going so well.”

“I know director Jake Schreier very well and I know how smart he is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and using everyone’s talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they came up with is really interesting. I know parts of the story and how it works, I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a simple Marvel movie like you’ve seen in the past.”

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, but I think it’s going to be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and say, Oh, okay, this is a little different, let’s try it.”

“And as far as how we’re approaching it, it’s time to do some work, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie, so let’s do it and work hard at it and let’s not take things for granted.”

The best thing is the distribution.

Jake Schreier stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra by Fontaine and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts will premiere on July 25, 2025. While we wait, you can watch all the MCU installments on Disney Plus with this link.

Fuente: THR.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.