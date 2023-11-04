The Flowjet screen concept design developed by Wunderlich gives the BMW F 850 ​​GS “Trophy” a markedly sporty appearance, while ensuring laminar flow conditions thanks to its carefully thought-out shape. The dimensions and proportions of the Flowjet screen combine design and high basic protection. Furthermore, forward visibility will always be perfect.

Features in brief

Easy to assemble Scratch-proof and robust Kit complete with all assembly components

Technical data

Material: High quality ABS plastic, black, shatterproofWidth: 264 mmHeight: 261 mm

Particularities

Wunderlich designWunderlich product. Small series. Handmade.Equipped with German approvalMade in Germany.5 year guarantee

PREZZO: 122.92 euros (VAT included)