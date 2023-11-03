Wunderlich will be present at EICMA with the two brands Complete your BMW and Wunderlich Adventure

November 3, 2023

All enthusiasts are invited to the 2023 edition of EICMA, scheduled from 7 to 12 November in Milan, where Wunderlich will be present with the two brands: Wunderlich Complete your BMW and Wunderlich Adventure.

For the occasion, the German brand will unveil the entire new range of premium accessories made for BMW, Ducati and Harley-Davidson.

At stand S48, in pavilion 15new prototypes will also be presented as well as the various models equipped with the various official Wunderlich spare parts

In absolute preview, the first accessories dedicated to the new R 1300 GS.