Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti will also race in the GTD Class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship with Lamborghini in 2024.

The agreement provides for the entry into the AM GT3 category of a Huracán GT3 EVO2 branded #45 and driven by Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal in all the events of the series, after the team has undertaken a journey with the world of Toro in the Super Trofeo North America, where the adventure will continue.

The name of the third driver who will be added to the crew for the Endurance Cup will be announced later.

“We are really excited that Lamborghini came to us and considered us a team worthy of an official-backed program with Danny and Kyle as full-season starters. We have a long history with Lamborghini, as we run four cars at year in the Super Trofeo, so there is already an excellent relationship”, underlined team principal Wayne Taylor.

“As I have always said, everything that has to do with success in motorsports is the ability to have people to communicate with and build relationships, so I am very excited about this collaboration with Lamborghini.”

Formal is also very happy: “What can I say, in 2024 my dream becomes reality! I will do my first full season in IMSA with WTRAndretti and Lamborghini Squadra Corse. I am very grateful for the opportunity to share the car with Kyle, in our fourth year together “.

“In these four years we have pushed each other. We have won two PRO championships in the Super Trofeo; I am grateful, appreciative, excited and I can’t wait to start the 2024 season with a bang in Daytona to try to get a couple of victories and hopefully a title.”

Marcelli adds: “I couldn’t be more excited to return full-time to IMSA. It’s been three years of work, before seizing the opportunity with WTR to drive the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the PRO class in 2021, then winning two titles consecutive in 2022 and 2023. The company’s long-term plan has always been to return to the highest level of the sport. I know the team has worked hard to put this project together and we are thrilled that it is happening.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to do this with Lamborghini. It seems like an obvious and perfect choice for the team and for us, continuing to share the cockpit with Danny; we have developed a great relationship both on and off the track. We complement each other very much well and in different ways. I’m excited about next season and we’ll make the most of it.”

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport at Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “We are particularly proud to start the GTD program with WTRAndretti, we have been successfully collaborating with the Wayne team for some years in our Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, supporting talented drivers like Danny and Kyle in their careers, so we’re really excited to have them on our Huracán GT3 EVO2 starting in Daytona!”