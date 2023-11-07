Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport has reached agreements with Brendon Hartley and Colton Herta, who will be the Endurance Cup drivers for the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

The New Zealander, fresh champion in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with Toyota, will be at the wheel of the Acura #10 for the five longest races of the year together with the owners Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor, while the American will share the wheel of the other ARX -06 LMDh with the new arrivals in the team, Louis Delétraz and Jordan Taylor.

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian Honda

“I really enjoyed WTR-Andretti at Petit Le Mans last year and Daytona this year, so I jumped at the opportunity to participate in the 2024 endurance races when Wayne Taylor called me. The team knows how to win and the move to two cars will further strengthen the whole operation,” said Hartley, who will continue his World Championship commitment with Toyota.

Herta, an IndyCar driver who raced at Daytona with BMW last January, adds: “It’s really exciting to join a prestigious team like WTR Andretti for endurance events. They’ve shown how successful they can be in the past and I’m looking forward to hope to add something to all this!”.

Owner Wayne Taylor comments: “It’s great to have Brendon and Colton as our third drivers in the IMSA Endurance Cup. Brendon has driven for us in the past and we know him very well. Obviously, Colton is part of the Andretti Global group, who opened the door for us with him. He won at Daytona in a GT car and this year he drove an LMDh, doing a great job. I’m really excited to have both of them on board.”