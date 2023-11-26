Suara.com – CEO of WRP Indonesia, Kwik Wan Tien, opened his voice after a lot of news spread on social media about allegations of layoffs (PHK) carried out by his company against one of its pregnant workers.

In his written statement, he conveyed the Right of Reply to the previous Suara.com news entitled ‘Profile of CEO Kwik Wan Tien: Becomes in the Spotlight due to Alleged Layoff of Employees for Asking for Maternity Leave’ on November 25 2023.

In his written statement, Kwik Wan Tien expressed concern about the incident that was recently revealed by one of their workers. Kwik Wan Tien said that currently his team is actively handling this situation with the highest priority.

CEO WRP Indonesia Kwik Wan Tien. (Doc. YouTube/ApicalGroup)

“We will carry out this investigation transparently to fully understand this problem. We also convey that our commitment to the welfare of our employees, including employees’ rights to work in a fair and supportive work environment, has not changed,” said Kwik Wan Tien in his statement to Suara. com Sunday, (26/11/2023).

Kwik Wan Tien emphasized that his company prioritizes the priorities, health and mental balance of the women in this company.

“We also want to emphasize that WRP in Indonesia always prioritizes the importance of the role and existence of women, and carries out all activities in accordance with applicable laws in Indonesia,” said Kwik Wan Tien.