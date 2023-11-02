Viola love to feel strong by exploiting ball possession, they reach the goal with ease and Italiano concedes little to the Bianconeri

In the Allegrian mystique of victory that requires suffering, there cannot be a more welcome trip than that of Florence, in the lair historically most hostile to the Lady. Helmet on head, everyone united behind, tough fight that maybe we end up winning. The last time at San Siro, against Milan, more or less, it went like this. The Italian Cup match in March 2022, won in the 92nd minute thanks to an own goal by Venuti, after having suffered a lot, including a post, remains a cornerstone of the home philosophy. Even tactically, the away match suits this Juve who love to be attacked rather than attack and to restart rather than impose the game. It is no coincidence that, apart from the crazy day in Reggio Emilia (Sassuolo), Allegri won 3 matches away from home and drew one, in Bergamo, without conceding a single goal. But, having said this, Sunday’s match at the Franchi hides more than one threat for Juve and Allegri is the first to know, because, beyond philosophies and strategies, football teaches that facing a team that plays better is always a danger.

Purple quality

—

Fiorentina defeated champion Napoli at home. Vincenzo Italiano’s best seasonal business card. Paradoxically, for Juve, it would have been better to face it after such a feat. Facing them now, after two undeserved bad slips in the league (Empoli, Lazio), could be dangerous, because Allegri will find himself facing a wounded Viola, aware of having hurt themselves and convinced that they can compensate for the fans’ disappointment with a great performance in the most heartfelt challenge in the city. This is the first pitfall for Juve: Fiorentina’s wounded pride, with the associated hunger for revenge. Max’s crew will have to match the competitive strength of the Tuscans, but this is his field. More difficult to equalize the quality of play. Fiorentina is second only to Napoli in ball possession (Juve is 10th), they like to feel strong with the ball at their feet and, even if they have not yet found an iconic striker, as on good days, they will get to goal if it is true that, after Inter, Naples and Rome, no one has scored more goals than Italian. Nico Gonzalez and Bonaventura, who has found the blue again, are experiencing a season of grace and will impose hard work in the midfield. Lucas Beltran, after his baptism with the cup double and the delicious lob, made a good appearance against Lazio. He is entering the heart of the game and that of the city. The young Argentine is the first to know that a goal against Juve would be a privileged shortcut in this sentimental journey. In summary: environmental charge, desire for revenge, quality of play and Beltran are the springs of the purple trap, hidden in the Franchi grass. Allegri, to place the coup and keep himself at very high altitude, relies a lot on the defense: his own and that of the others. Bremer’s fort, Sassuolo aside, has not conceded a single away goal, we were saying, and in the entire championship they have conceded 6, just one more than leaders Inter. Fiorentina, on the other hand, has already collected 14: none of the top 11 teams in the standings have done worse. In these hours, Italiano is considering whether to confirm Milenkovic who comes from a month of Halloween all of his own, full of horrors. Is it time to propose it again in front of Vlahovic and Chiesa who will arrive fully loaded?

Max ci counts

—

But Allegri can count on the fragility of the Viola rearguard up to a certain point. In the last match against Franchi (1-1), Juve took the lead with Milik, but in the second half he didn’t make a single shot, as had happened only 3 times since 2004-05, and also in the other matches, Italiano always granted very little to Allegri. He knows how to hide the door from him. Max counts on the pride of Chiesa and Vlahovic, the exes; on Kean’s good time; on the strength of his rotations that can unravel the game; on the empathy of a solid group that feels it is on the right track. Inter is on the horizon (26 November). Winning in Florence would be the best way to get closer