Many people refuse cookies on a website on principle, let alone have a GPS tracker installed in their car so that a company can peek. Yet there are plenty of people in the UK who voluntarily have a black box installed in their car, mainly young drivers. They can gain a nice advantage from this with the insurers.

In the UK you have so-called Black Box Insurance, also known as ‘telematics’. You have a GPS tracker placed in the car that passes on data about your driving behavior to the insurer. If you drive properly, the insurer will reduce your premium. This can make a difference in monthly costs, especially for novice drivers, for whom the premium is high.

Only an advantage if you don’t drive too fast

The GPS tracker does mean that you have to hold back. If the insurer notices from the black box that you often drive too fast, they will increase your premium or cancel your insurance. The system is not watertight, according to a story in Wales. There, a young driver was dropped from his policy because he was constantly driving too fast.

The tracker thought every road in the Welsh village had a speed limit of 20 mph (32 km/h), but in reality there are also 60 roads (96 km/h). Ultimately, the boy’s mother had to take photos of various speed signs to prove to the insurer that her son was not speeding 60 km/h everywhere.

New cars have a black box, but not necessarily with GPS

All cars for which type-approval is currently being applied for in the EU have a so-called EDR, popularly also called a black box. This does not send live data to insurers or other authorities, but it can be read if a car were to crash. For the time being, insurers will only cooperate with you if you want this yourself.