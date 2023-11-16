Volunteers will help EA with EA Sports FC 24 database support, correcting errors in teams, players and other football aspects.

Without a doubt, EA Sports FC 24 is one of the great games of the year, at least from a purely commercial point of view. We expected a big change after FIFA 23, and in reality it is a more polished football simulator but continuous with all the concepts.

EA Sports FC 24 is sweeping the world, especially for its Ultimate Team game mode, which is a safe bet for Electronic Arts.

However, that does not mean that it is a perfect game. As in every video game, the new ”FIFA” has errors when it comes to evaluate players, clubs and other football aspects.

Surely you have always dreamed of helping to improve a game. Now, EA gives the opportunity to any of you, with its new initiative in FC Data Collective.

Basically, the company is looking for volunteers who want to work on the database of EA Sports FC 24, helping to calibrate all kinds of details so that they better fit the reality of the sport.

The EA FC 24 database needs them

The position of Data Reviewer may scare more than one. However, in reality it is a simpler task, and EA is confident that any lover of world football can carry it out.

The FC Data Collective initiative consists of verifying that the ratings, statistics and other parameters of players, leagues and clubs conform as closely as possible to reality.

Any of you can collaborate with EA Sports FC 24 at this link. It must be said that the work is not paidsomething that has bothered some players interested in the offer.

”Participate in the EA Sports FC Data Collective for the best football video game in the world and prove you’re a football expert by providing commentary on players and teams as a data reviewer.”

Specifically, the idea is that the suggestions of these volunteers help improve the gaming experience in EA Sports FC 24. This is not the first time that EA has received negative comments about the appearance or rating of a specific player.

”Your suggestions will be taken into account to help determine player attributes, appearance and other player data, as well as team data. This is a purely voluntary role, so there is no obligation on your part, but it is an opportunity for you to channel your inner passion for football and influence the EA SPORTS FC database.”

In the link there are two charges: one of data reviewerand another of photo editing. We assume that EA wants to ”put a face” to certain players who do not have a real face in the game.

Although this position at FC Data Collective is unpaid, EA reports that there are other open positions that are, such as data editor, for example.

EA Sports FC 24 is available from September 29 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. If you are interested in helping with the title database, you can apply at this official link.