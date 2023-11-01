El Hormiguero has received a visit from two actors who have already been through the program before. Ricardo Gómez and Belén Cuesta have worked together in a series that premieres this weekend and is full of drama and terror: El romancero.

After remembering some anecdotes from the filming and his career, the time has come for Trancas y Barrancas. Taking advantage of the fact that the actors visited the program on Halloween night, the ants wanted to ask them challenging questions that they should respond with “cool” or “it’s scary.”

The first question has given rise to a lot of talk since it was related to the sexual field. If your partner suddenly proposed to you to have a threesome, would you accept? Belén Cuesta has been clear that not, but Ricardo Gómez was somewhere in between. “There are things that are cool and that can scare you a little”; the actor has joked.

Other questions that the guests and the presenter have had to answer have been whether they would become best friends with their bosses, if they would accept Princess Leonor as their daughter-in-law or if they would like to read minds. Watch the video above and discover all his answers!