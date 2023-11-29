In a conversation with Ari Lasso, it was revealed that Aaliyah Massaid is a very caring type of girlfriend.

Reza Artamevia’s youngest daughter admits that she is the type of woman who likes to serve and take care of her lover.

“I’m the type… Like I want to eat like that, let’s eat like that,” said Aaliyah Massaid as an example, as seen from the upload on the TikTok account @mangoadict_.

In addition to being attentive, Aaliyah also admitted that she really likes to take care of the needs of her loved ones.

“I really take care of men. I’m the type who takes care of me. Like, why is that? Of course I do, all kinds of things, things like that, you know,” he said, trying to explain.

Commenting on Aaliyah’s words, Ari Lasso also asked what happens if there are men who refuse to be noticed.

“Then if your guy is like, ‘Why are you offering me food, I can eat it myself’, I’ll be annoyed,” said Ari Lasso.

Aaliyah also answered that until now she had never met a boyfriend who behaved like that towards her.

“I swear, if there was a guy like that, I’d immediately leave him. I mean, you’re lucky enough to get something like this,” said Aaliyah.

Netizens were immediately busy linking Aaliyah’s confession with her attitude towards Tariq Halilintar, the man who is now thought to be her boyfriend.

Not a few people say that Tariq is lucky to have a girlfriend like Aaliyah who is very caring.

“Just right for Tariq,” said one netizen.

“How can Brother Thoriq not cry if the girl really pays attention,” replied another.

“No wonder Bang Thor’s house is already aesthetic,” said another.