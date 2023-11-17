The name Fujianti Utami alias Fuji became a topic of conversation when some time ago he bought a luxury house worth IDR 13 billion by paying cash.

Many people are curious, how much does Fuji earn until he can buy a house worth billions of rupiah without going into debt?

In the FYP event hosted by Raffi Ahmad and Irfan Hakim, footage of which was re-uploaded on the TikTok account @scn.project, Fuji was outspoken about his income in a day.

Rumors circulating say that Haji Faisal’s youngest child has an income of IDR 150 million per day. When confirmed the truth, Fuji did not deny it.

However, he explained that he did not get this figure routinely.

“Yes, if that happens, just not every day,” said Fuji.

According to him, the payment he gets depends on the brand that endorses him, whether it is a big brand or an MSME.

“So what’s the biggest you got?” asked Irfan Hakim curiously.

After thinking for a moment, Fuji admitted that he had made 3 digits or hundreds of millions of rupiah in just one day.

“Yes, three digits,” he answered.

According to him, this figure is the largest figure he has ever achieved while being an influencer.

However, this large income is of course offset by a busy work schedule. Fuji also admitted that he limited the jobs he accepted. This is because he doesn’t want to work every day without a day off.

“Two days off, or three weeks of full work, one week off,” he said.