loading…

Somalia was hit by the worst flooding in decades, 29 died and 300 thousand were displaced. Photo/Reuters

MOGADISHU – Flood worst hit Somalia in decades it has killed 29 people and forced more than 300,000 to flee their homes. It happened after heavy rains inundated cities in East Africa.

Authorities rushed to rescue thousands of stranded people from the floods, which came after the region’s worst drought in 40 years.

“What is happening now is the worst in decades. “Even worse than the 1997 flood,” said Hassan Isse, executive director of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SOMDA), as quoted by Channel News Asia, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Isse said that the number of deaths and the number of people displaced would likely continue to increase because many people were trapped by flood waters.

“I don’t remember a flood like this in my life,” said Mohamed Farah, a local elder in the town of Baidoa, in southwestern Somalia.

“People continue to flee in search of higher ground,” he added.

The UN said at least 2,400 people had been cut off in the town of Luuq, where the Jubba River overflowed.

“Luuq is surrounded by rivers and floods threaten us. People continue to flee outside the city. Some are still trapped. Our shops were swept away,” said Ahmed Nur, a trader in Luuq.

Meanwhile floods in neighboring Kenya have killed at least 15 people and submerged a bridge in Uganda. Flooding also cut off roads linking Kampala to oil fields in the northwest, the Kenya Red Cross and Uganda’s highway authority said.