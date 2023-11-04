Everything that is published about Snow White is negative… Will it affect the final result of the film?

Disney has faced significant challenges with its upcoming version of Snow White, and recently made the decision to delay it and this could determine the fate of this iconic film.

Additionally, this week they showed an image of Rachel Zegler, the Disney Princess, surrounded by the classic Seven Dwarfs. Unfortunately, the perception that the visual effects were in a poor state has led to speculation about a rushed creation of the image.

A new report trashes the film.

Mail Online sheds light on Disney’s problems. Since Snow White’s budget is apparently out of the film’s control, with expenses estimated at $330 million. The source highlights that the studio faces an important responsibility in the management of the resources invested in this film, since its failure at the box office could have severe repercussions in future ones.

“Disney had to delay Snow White because they have spent a lot of money on it, and if it is a financial disaster at the box office, it could single-handedly stall future Snow White remakes and possible sequels they have planned.”

“They also have to move away from the bad taste in the mouths of online critics and instead want to deliver a great film and get to a point where they do it well. They realize that they were thinking too much and now they are mastering everything a little more.”

They don’t want to repeat the mistakes of these two films.

Those responsible for Snow White believe that the key is not to repeat what they did with Cats (2019), a musical film that cost a lot of money and was a big failure, and yet they are focusing on Sonic (2020). Since the blue hedgehog presented a regrettable looking trailer and they delayed the movie to finish it properly. Which turned out to be a success and now they are preparing the third installment.

“It’s a perfect storm right now, but they are embracing the change and anticipating that everything will work out and exceed expectations. The work begins now.” Add that source. “They also had to delay the movie because not only do they have to make it the best they can, but there are a lot of toys they have to prepare, so they need to make the dwarfs and the rest of the characters look exactly like who they are supposed to be.”

Gal Gadot (image from cordonpress) and the Evil Queen

So we will have to wait to find out if the team called the Bandits that was made up of a diverse group of people will continue in the movie or they will cut that part.

Snow White will be released on March 22, 2025.

