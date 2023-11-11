There are still a few days until the arrival of Black Friday 2023, but many of the stores have begun to leave some previews in the electronics category, such as televisions, phones, headphones and much more. During this weekend and until next November 12, in the El Corte Inglés World Shopping Day We can take advantage of discounts on many devices, and these are the six best purchase options.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra con auriculares Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro





We find the best El Corte Inglés combo on the phone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in its version with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, since for 1,349.90 euros they give us the headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, valued at approximately 239.90 euros depending on the store. With all this, the discount on the phone and the headphones leave us a total discount of 719.90 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful phone that the brand has launched in 2023. It integrates a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, offers a QHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an Adreno 740 graphics card, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. At the photographic level, we have a 12 MP front camera and a rear module made up of a 200 MP main sensora 12 MP wide angle lens and two 10 MP zoom lenses each.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 12 GB + 1 TB free mobile with Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro headphones

Motorola Razr 40





Another of the phones that we can find on sale at El Corte Inglés is the Motorola Razr 40 in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is the first clamshell folding phone of the brand, whose price in the store has fallen from 899.90 euros to 699.90 euros. Of course, we can find it slightly cheaper at MediaMarkt, for 699 euros, and on Amazon, for another 699 euros.

The Motorola Razr 40 has been launched in stores very recently. It integrates a 1.5-inch pOLED external screen with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED internal screen with 2,640 x 1,080 pixels. It also offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz, integrates the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 5W wireless charging. Its front camera is 32 MP and the rear module has a 64 MP main sensor and a 13 MP wide-angle camera.

Motorola RAZR 40 5G Smartphone 256 GB 17.5 cm (6.9 Inch) Lila Android™ 13

LG OLED42C35LA





One of the best TVs with OLED display technology this year is the LG C35LA (LG C3) EVO —especially in terms of the relationship between quality and price—, whose 42-inch version can be found cheaper at El Corte Inglés, going from the usual 1,499 euros to the current 1,049 euros.

The LG OLED42C35LA smart TV integrates a screen OLED with 4K resolution that offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it is compatible with both Dolby Vision as with Dolby Atmos and comes with Modo Filmmaker. Its speakers offer 20W power, integrates the Alexa voice assistant and comes equipped with four HDMI ports (one of them HDMI 2.1).

TV OLED 106 cm (42″) LG OLED42C35LA evo 4K, Dolby Vision/Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23

4.9

Philips 85PUS8818/12





On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a large television, the smart TV Philips 85PUS8818/12 It has a screen 85 inches, and now we can find it on sale during El Corte Inglés’ World Shopping Day. In this sense, its usual price is 2,599 euros, and with the current offer it remains at 1,799 euros.

The Philips 85PUS8818/12 TV comes with a screen with LED panel technology and offers both 4K resolution and a 120 Hz screen refresh rate. In addition, includes the brand’s characteristic Ambilightit’s compatible with Dolby Vision and its Google TV operating system allows you to download a good number of applications. In addition, it integrates two HDMI 2.1 ports and another two HDMI 2.0 and its speakers offer a 50W power and are compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Philips Smart TV 85PUS8818 4K Ultra HD 85″ LED AMD FreeSync

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2





During El Corte Inglés’ World Shopping Day we can also find some accessories on sale. What stands out, without a doubt, is Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, good headphones that we can now find cheaper. Its usual price is 149.90 euros, but if we take advantage of the store’s offer it stays at 99 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are Bluetooth headphones that have active noise cancellation and offer an approximate autonomy of 5 hours, extending up to 20 hours with the charging case that integrates a USB-C input (although it also has wireless charging). In connectivity, they come with Bluetooth 5.2, and among their extras we find IPX2 certification with resistance to small amounts of water and dust, proximity sensor and gesture control.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Headphones, Wireless Headphones, Graphite

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE 46 mm





Another accessory that we can find cheaper is the smart watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 in its Classic LTE 46 mm version. This smartwatch from the brand stands out for its 4G connectivity, but it also does so for its price with the current offer from El Corte Inglés, since it has gone from its usual price of 449.90 euros to 249 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 integrates a 1.36-inch Super AMOLED screen and offers both great resolution and great resistance to scratches and shocks. Count with one rotating bezel to navigate the interface of your operating system Wear OS (with One UI Watch customization layer). It has 16 GB of internal storage, 1.5 GB of RAM and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, dual-band WiFi, NFCGPS and the already mentioned 4G.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) Bluetooth – Smartwatch Silver

Images | Samsung, Motorola, LG, Philips

