With 5 points in the 2nd inning and 5 in the 3rd, the Rangers (10-0 away in these playoffs) immediately secured success and took a 3-1 lead in the series. Home runs by Seager and Semien were decisive

Total domination of the Rangers who are approaching the first MLB title in their history. Texas destroys Arizona by scoring five runs in the second inning and another five in the third. 10-0 after three innings, a mountain too high to climb for the Diamondbacks who try to get closer but in the end they have to raise the white flag, suffering a defeat in game 4, 11-7 the score, which brings Texas closer (3-1) to success in the World Series.

nursery

—

Just before the fourth match of the series the Rangers receive very uncomforting news from their infirmary. Three-time Cy Young Max Scherzer and outfielder Adolis Garcia, in fact, will be forced to miss the rest of the World Series. A back problem for the luxury pitcher, while Garcia will remain in the pits with a muscle injury. In game 4, however, the visiting team did not suffer the psychological repercussions of the knockout of two important players and with an extraordinary start to the match they laid the foundations for yet another away success this postseason. The Rangers, in fact, are still undefeated (10-0 record) in the playoffs away from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

what a start

—

Texas immediately takes control of the match with a second inning marked by Semien’s two-run triple and Seager’s home run. With an excellent Heaney (five innings with only four hits allowed and one point) on the mound to keep Arizona’s bats at bay, the visiting team repeats itself in the third round. Jankowski opens the ball with a double that brings home Jung and Lowe, then the three-run home run by a very hot Semien pushes the Rangers to 10-0 which becomes a sentence. Arizona is unable to find answers until the eighth inning, with four points which however do not scare Texas, Moreno’s two-run single in the ninth inning brings the Diamondbacks back to -4 but Leclerc immediately stops the home team’s timid comeback attempt . Texas wins and tonight (1am Italian time) in game 5 it can play for its first match point.

November 1st – 7.28am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED