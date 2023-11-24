Jalisco is not one of the most famous wine production areas in the country, however, there are some vineyards near Guadalajara what you can visit in this World Tint Wine DayI thus support positioning the region with the consumption and promotion of local brands.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

1

The Extramancy

It is a vineyard where grapes are grown for rosé, red and sparkling wines. It is located on the South Bank of Chapala. In addition to tours, it offers packages that include cold meat and cheese boards to complete your pairings.

2

Quinta Fabiana

You’ll love staying at this boutique with a pool, sauna, spa and restaurant that also has a vineyard and offers tastings and tours for visitors.

3

land of light

Estate that includes a winery and a vineyard, is located in Lagos de Moreno and has accommodation within the estate.

4

Bodegas Varaduz

You may like this option specialized in the wine production of four types of drinks.

5

Badger

You will love the first vineyard founded in Jalisco. Located in the Ribera de Chapala, 20 different types of grapes are harvested in this place. They offer tours and packages of all kinds.

6

Origin Wineries

Another option is to travel to Origen, located in the neighboring state of Aguascalientes. They offer guided tours where they explain and demonstrate the processes to produce their wines.

7

Altos Norte Winery

A large vineyard of up to four hectares that houses an endless number of grapes harvested without insecticides for maximum quality in its final products.

Themes

Read Also