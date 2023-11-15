loading…

World leaders and international aid organizations have strongly condemned Israel’s attack on al-Shifa Hospital. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – World leaders and international aid organizations have strongly condemned the attacks Israel against al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza Strip .

After a week of attacks on the Gaza Strip called a “war on hospitals”, the government, UN agencies and other aid organizations expressed their concern on Wednesday (15/11/2023) when the Israeli military raided al-Shifa hospital, where thousands of patients, staff and refugees were trapped.

Voices are emerging against Israel’s decision to directly target facilities that are supposed to be safe havens under the rules of war.

“Hospitals are not battlefields,” said UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, in X.

“The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns,” he continued as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, agreed that the attacks were “deeply concerning”.

“We have again lost contact with health workers in hospitals,” Tedros said in X, adding: “We are very worried about their safety and that of their patients.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that it was deeply concerned about the impact on the sick and injured, medical staff and civilians.

The Palestinian Authority condemned Israel’s operations inside the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.