









ROME – Every year on November 17, World Prematurity Day is celebrated, with the aim of raising public awareness on the issue of prematurity and giving a voice to the families of young patients. Every year, around the world, approximately 15 million children are born prematurely, globally 1 in 10 newborns are born prematurely. This year’s theme, “immediate skin-to-skin contact for every newborn everywhere”, places emphasis on one of the fundamental aspects of premature newborn care, namely skin-to-skin contact with mom and dad.

Premature babies are children born before the 37th week of gestation and the immaturity of the various organs (lungs, brain, intestine, heart) is all the more serious the earlier the birth occurs. Fragile, but at the same time strong and tenacious, they are not yet ready to adapt to life outside the womb on their own. They require dedicated assistance and care in the Neonatal Intensive Care departments, with highly specialized medical and nursing staff, the most modern equipment and the closeness of their parents.

















