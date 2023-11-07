World of Warcraft Worldsoul Saga represents the future of Blizzard’s MMORPG, but when it’s over, the game will still be there. The company clarifies fans’ doubts.

Blizzard It is made up of many names, but its great bastion has always been World of Warcraft. The massive online game has been the main protagonist of Blizzcon 2023 with World of Warcraft Worldsoul Saga, a truly ambitious project.

The Worldsoul Saga de World of Warcraft There are three expansions: The War Within, Midnight y The Last Titan. So fans can breathe easy, because we are going to have content to bore for years to come.

However, this great plan has made some wonder if Blizzard anticipates a farewell to World of Warcraft after the launch of the latest expansion in this triad. Well, you can also calm down, because there is still a lot to tell.

In an interview with Digital Trends, the general manager of the saga, John Hight, pointed out that The Worldsoul Saga will be the end of the present narrative arc of the game, but that Blizzard plans to release more expansions for the MMORPG in the future.

Much more on the way for World of Warcraft

This is not the end of World of Warcraft. This is the end of this great chapter, he commented. We will continue to make expansions beyond thathe clarified to reassure the most worried fans.

In addition, Hight also commented on everything related to the development of Worldsoul Saga and how and why the decision was made to establish a trilogy instead of bringing everything together in a single expansion.

Executive creative director Chris Metzen and the story team had this incredible idea, and everything evolved around the upcoming 20th anniversary, he said. What story can we tell that is worthy of 20 years of operation?

There’s no way that story could fit into a single expansion. The idea of ​​doing it as a trilogy came about because it envisioned the creation of a conflict, a resolution, a change, and then a bigger payoff at the end.

Meanwhile, World of Warcraft on consoles is something that Blizzard talks about all the time, according to its executive producer. Remember that Warcraft Rumble, Blizzard’s new free mobile game, is now available.