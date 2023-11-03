During BlizzCon 2023 the three new expansions of World of Warcraftwhich will be brought together within the so-called “Worldsoul Saga“. This new epic storyline will take place over the course of several years, and the first content that will be part of it will be released sooner than players expect. Second Chris Metzenthis new saga is the worthy ending to the story told over the last twenty years.

The first expansion to see the light of day will be “The War Within“, which will take players deep into the heart of Azeroth. The second expansion, simply called “Midnight“, will be set in the Old World and will see users facing the forces of evil. “The Last Titan“, finally, will be set in Northrend and will feature the return of the titans and the discovery of a massive conspiracy that has always been intertwined with the history of the world.

The latest expansion of World of Warcraft fu Dragonflightofficially launched in 2022. It is considered a breath of fresh air after the low participation experienced by previous ones, such as Shadowlands. Further news regarding World of Warcraft will be introduced during the BlizzCon 2023. An important showcase called “Whats’ Next” is scheduled for today, November 4th.