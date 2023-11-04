The World of Warcraft universe will meet a total of 20 years in 2024, which is said soon. A very special amount that naturally has not gone unnoticed by Blizzard, which is why they wanted to celebrate this anniversary in the best possible way with one of the best MMORPG announcements that the company has made throughout these two decades.

For this, Chris Metzen, its executive creative director, has come onto the scene after returning to Blizzard in order to create the new generation of adventures. And it will be like that, because he has announced The Worldsoul Sagaa totally new chapter that, as its name indicates, will be the beginning of a saga of new adventures that players will experience over the next few years.

Especially because this chapter It will be divided into a total of three expansions different with their own subplots, but with a central story that will make them connected. Thus, the plot will begin in 2024 with The War Withinwith which Alliance and Horde players will enter the entire Heart of Azeroth and where they will interact with a new allied race, such as the Earthen, and the place where they will fight against the Nerubians.

Later it will come Midnight, the second expansion of this saga whose action will take place in Quel’thalas. This will mean that players will return to the old world to fight the Void by joining forces with the army of light to completely eradicate this threat.

Regarding the third expansion, called The Last Titan, will also make us remember old times because the area in which everything will take place will be Northrend, where the return of the Titans to Azeroth in Ulduar will be witnessed. A plot that will present a great conspiracy around the Titans and the true nature of Azeroth.

Without a doubt after all this the players of World of Warcraft You can feel more than satisfied because everything indicates that the plot will become more important than ever with The Worldsoul Sagaalthough we will have to see if it meets expectations when it starts in 2024 along with the game’s 20th anniversary.

