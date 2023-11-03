NetEase announced that it has enlisted Greg Street to develop a new triple-A MMO codenamed Ghost. Street is a well-known game designer in the field of online video games since he was first lead systems designer at Blizzard Entertainmentworking on class balancing in World of Warcraft, and then moving to Riot Games, where he worked on League of Legends and its spin-off MMO.

Now Greg Street, also known by the alias Ghostcrawler, he leads Fantastic Pixel Castleand new development studio founded right under the umbrella of NetEase. Street is joined by several other industry veterans, including Brian Holinka, Candace Thomas and Bart Tiongson.

NetEase and Fantastic Pixel Castle say they will officially present their first project at 7pm on November 8th via a diretta streaming su Twitch.