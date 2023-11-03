Activision Blizzard presents a new DLC expansion for World of Warcraft.

The new WoW DLC will arrive in 2024

BlizzCon 2023 is giving a lot of effort. After announcing the DLC for World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic, Blizzard has now announced another expansion integrated into the Worldsoul Saga called “The War Within” which aims to be one of the most dramatic and emotional in the history of video games. WoW still has a lot of future left and it looks brutal.

The official trailer for World of Warcraft: The War Within is pure cinematic and with amazing graphic spectacularity, but immerses us in the narrative of what the plot of the new DLC that awaits us soon will propose.

World of Warcraft: The War Within is announced in a trailer with hyper-realistic graphics

The expansion of World of Warcraft: The War Within will arrive during 2024. Additionally, the developer has also announced the official launch of Warcraft Rumble for iOS and Android during the conference.

