World of Warcraft is, without a doubt, one of the best Blizzard games.

It seems incredible, but World of Warcraft is one of the most classic titles that exist, and beyond being one of the best MMORPGs in history, we can also point out that it was a pioneer in its genre, also managing to popularize it. Probably without the success of the Blizzard game we would never have had titles as beloved today as Final Fantasy XIV, pillars of the community and fundamental pieces within the genre. For all this we have a lot to thank World of Warcraft, especially as its 19th anniversary approaches.

Blizzard released this title on November 23, 2004, so as you can imagine even if you are not users of the game, every year during the month of November his birthday is celebrated. You may wonder how these celebrations are carried out, and the reality is that different elements are normally offered for free, and in this case, when 19 years have passed since the original releaseit couldn’t be less.

In this case we already know what we will be granted when logging in during this period, and it is the following: 200 Time Markers, a 19% experience and reputation increase, and the mount known as Mini Frostwing. As we have said, this will be awarded for free simply for logging in in a certain period of time, which runs from right now until December 7.

You have a certain margin of time with respect to the actual date of the game’s anniversary, being This is something we can thank Blizzard for.. Even so, if you want to get these rewards you should not rest on your laurels, since you could end up running out of them if you decide to rush the time too much.

Next year he will be 20 years old

As we said, every year The anniversary of World of Warcraft is celebrated in style, offering various items for free, but next year we may have to say that it is a special case. In 2024, as you well know, the Blizzard game will turn 20 years oldthat is, it will be two full decades since it was originally released, which makes it a much more special anniversary.

By that time we should have already received The War Within, the game’s next expansion, which promises to be the start of something great in the game, so it may be that the 20th anniversary has something to do with it. Of course this is just speculation.and there is no type of leak, much less official information.

