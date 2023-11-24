Surely, while playing your favorite online title you suffered a disconnection for some embarrassing reason, a moment that went unnoticed by the world and is only known to you. Something very different from what happened to a professional player, who suffered a disconnection for not renewing his World of Warcraft subscription, while trying to establish a major world achievement.

This is the WoW Pro Player Immonate, who together with his team sought to establish a new world record in Amidrassil, the Hope of the Dream. Something that if you are not part of the game community, we tell you that is taking place these days in its “RWF” (Race to World First), which is a kind of race against time, in which several teams They try to be the first in the world to complete a specific raid on its maximum difficulty. And during the third Dragonflight raid, in which they have been competing for the top for ten days, a professional tank suffered a disconnection in the middle of the raid’s “World First” race, because he forgot to renew his subscription.

His team, the professional guild Method, is currently in third place in the race for the “World First Clear”, where the eighth and penultimate boss, Tindral, is causing problems for many guilds. During a battle, tank Nate (aka Immonate) suddenly realizes that his game has lost connection to the server. A little surprised, he informs his teammates: “The Seed (a boss ability) exploded and my game has been blocked.” But as soon as Immonate spoke these words, the character selection screen already revealed to him what the real reason for the disconnection was. Because behind his character it reads “Inactive” and the game suggests that he renew his subscription.

Something that could have been avoided, since before the game time expires, the user is reminded in-game and at intervals, since while you are playing a small message appears in the chat window. However, in the intensity of a raid’s grueling battles, this message can go completely unnoticed, and professionals typically have to pay attention to dozens of effects and abilities, so they have little interest in what might be written on it. the chat.

That’s how he probably didn’t take the message into account, after forgetting that his subscription was about to expire these days. Anyway, Method has managed to defeat the eighth boss of the raid, Tindral Swiftsage and they are now tied for third place with Team Liquid and Echo. Team that has also reached the last boss and is now fighting for Fyrakk’s World First Kill, information that is updated on the Raider.io portal.

