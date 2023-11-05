The MMORPG known globally as World of Warcraft could come to consoles, according to its executive producer “we talk about it all the time.” One of those responsible affirms that everything is “very well positioned” to bring it to consoles.

World of Warcraft is played on PCbut it seems that Blizzard does not rule out finally taking the MMORPG a consolas Xbox, PS4, PS5 y Switch de Sony, Microsoft y Nintendo. After all, it is something that has been in the works for 20 years.

This question has been asked by GamesRadar+ to Holly Longdale for BlizzCon 2023, something that executive producer and vice president of World of Warcraft He would respond, “Of course! Yes, we talk about it all the time.”

When World of Warcraft was released for PC in 2004, the idea of ​​it working on the hardware of the time seemed incomprehensible; Luckily for many, times change.

Today the future is less uncertain and barriers have been broken down very firmly, both around the cross platform game as the power in plataformas Xbox Series X|S y PlayStation 5.

When the aforementioned media asks if it is technical logistics or complexity that is holding back the premiere of World of Warcraft on consolesLongdale herself doesn’t seem so sure it’s anything like that.

“Well, it depends on who you ask. I don’t think that’s the case, frankly. I think we’re pretty well positioned, which is pretty much why we’re talking about it,” he said.

Longdale also appears to have addressed deeper themes, such as the challenges of balance World of Warcraft expansions for Legacy players, old and new.

The Horde and Alliance logo in the background after Shadowlands and Dragonflight hits hard

This seems to be a more pressing issue than ever, especially with the new saga on the way and questions about a plausible launch on Xbox more and more popular.

“It’s a complicated issue. And to what you were saying before (…) accessibility will probably be different. Right now we’re focused on Worldsoul Saga. But if it comes up, then we’ll re-examine things, but we’ve got enough going on.” to deal with right now,” Longdale laughs.

“We have these three expansions and we’re very excited about them. But yeah, of course. It would be very disingenuous to say that we’re not… of course we’re talking about it,” he laughs again before adding: “Now we’re Microsoft “.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

Longdale insists that Warcraft teams have only had limited interactions with Xbox Game Studios in these weeks since the acquisition closed on October 13.

And as for other big questions about whether World of Warcraft se planea para Xbox Series X|S or not and even if it would come to Game Pass for PC, it is very early: “We haven’t actually had any conversations yet,” he says.

It’s barely dawn in the Blizzard days with Xboxbut it’s clear that Longdale is excited and excited about the future possibilities: “Wouldn’t that be great?” she says of the possibility of World of Warcraft reaching new audiences on its 20th anniversary.

For now It is not clear that World of Warcraft comes to consolesbut it is something that in Blizzard talks all the time and its executive producer has it very much in mind.