Although it is a topic that has already been talked about in the past, Blizzard has again mentioned that it considers bringing World of Warcraft to consoles for “all the time”. In an interview during BlizzCon 2023 by GamesRadar, Holly Longdale, vice president and executive producer of World of Warcraft, discussed whether the MMO could end up receiving the coveted versions on new platforms.

“It’s a complicated question,” Longngdale said. “For a console audience, accessibility will probably be different.” Originally released in 2005, in the past it was logical that World of Warcraft would be exclusive on PC due to computing power, although as time went by the most successful MMOs have ended up being popular on consolesas can be seen with Final Fantasy XIV.

Currently, Blizzard is focused on the Wordsoul saga, having now presented a new trailer for World of Warcraft: The War Within. However, the developer plans to reexamine the possibility, although it considers that You have too much work to deal with right now. “We have these three expansions and we are very excited about them. But yes, of course. It would be very disingenuous to say that we are not… of course we are talking about that,” explained the producer who admits: “now we are Microsoft”.

In the past there has already been talk about the possibility of launching World of Warcraft on Xbox taking advantage of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. WoW’s subscriber base has been in steady decline for years, leading to different solutions being theorized, such as a possible inclusion in PC Game Pass.

However, Blizzard now trusts The War Withina new era that will begin beneath the surface of Azeroth, where you can explore underground worlds full of hidden wonders, making it necessary to gain the trust of a new allied race of the Earthlings and confront the ancient evil that lurks in the darkness.

