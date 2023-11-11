The director of World of Warcraft wanted to state that early players of The War Within by purchasing the Epic Edition will not have these types of advantages, but many find this strange.

Blizzard sets the stage for World of Warcraft with The War Within in PCthe expansion of the MMORPG part of Worldsoul Saga. Now its director wants to appease the reviews Early Access with Epic Edition.

This will be the first time it happens and its announcement generated criticism and controversy, because accessing 3 days before paying €89.99 does not affect the ‘progression’ of the players among themselves; That’s what this person claims.

As usual, it has three packs divided into Base Edition €49.99 with the game, Dragonflight, a raise to 70 and 500 Merchant Bonuses; but also its Heroic Edition for €69.99 with this, 750 Bonuses, the Storm Rider Mount and a Transfiguration Set.

But with the Epic Edition at €90 things change for its 30 days of play, access to the beta, 3 days of early access, a Stormy Pet, a Toy and an effect. This is the first time Blizzard has done this with World of Warcraftconfirms Ion Hazzikostas.

But the game director confirms to PC Gamer that this is on purpose: “It’s an industry trend we’re paying attention to. Several games have done this. We want to make sure we maximize the value of our expansion offerings in those packs.

It’s worth noting that this time around, the base edition has more value than ever. For the same price as (the current expansion) Dragonflight, it includes the upgrade for everyone again and Dragonflight for those who don’t have it.

“I think we try to make sure that our offers are generally attractive,” but there are those who don’t like this at all and are even annoyed by the ad.

The Alliance and Horde logo are together in this background

“This is laughable (…) Early Access in a subscription game,” said one. “The best thing about WoW is the hype for the new expansion in the first week, who the f*** wants later?” comments another.

Hazzikostas says that early access is carefully calibrated so as not to give a competitive advantage to those who start early: “The most immediate concern we needed to address – and I wish we had explained this explicitly when announcing it on the website – are the restrictions,” he said.

Basically, this period does not allow access to the end of the game, he confirms. When Dragonflight launched, players weren’t allowed to do much until the weekly reset; Here it will be the same, but giving a little more time until reaching the maximum level before the restart.

“Early Access only advances that period by a few days,” confirms Hazzikostas. “So that those people have an advantage in moving up the level, it is aimed at those who do not have as much free time or cannot take a break from work.”

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

“So, they would miss out on that first week of going through Mythic Zero (dungeons) or max-level dungeons with their friends and their guildmates who are able to enter.”

Some of the things not available until the reset include the best creature items, Mythic0 dungeons, Mythic Plus, weekly profession resets, and profession specialization points; all confirmed by Hazzikostas himself.

“We’re looking for end-game advantages, the goal is – and we’re going to make sure – that there are no long-term advantages. When the first season starts (with raids and Mythic Plus), there shouldn’t be a difference between someone who has had early access and someone who doesn’t.”

So, and now that the director of World of Warcraft confirmed that Early Access to The War Within will not give “long term benefits“it only remains to be seen if the players are convinced by this or not.