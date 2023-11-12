This way you can calculate the time left in the number of patches remaining.

The War Within will be the next expansion for World of Warcraft.

In recent times we have been hearing a lot of talk about games as a service, and although there are many exponents of all types of genres, if we focus on MMORPGs, the most important is probably World of Warcraft. The Blizzard game has managed to maintain itself over time like few others, launching everything from small updates to giant expansions that they managed to make a large part of their user base fall in love with.

The well-known responsible American company has known perfectly well how to keep the attention of its players, and after closing its purchase by Microsoft it seems that they intend to continue doing this in the future. The roadmap for the next 3 expansions that They will arrive in World of Warcraft mainly between 2024 and 2025but now we have also been able to know how many updates we will receive before seeing the next expansion that will come to this title released.

As reported by the game director through an interview with Forbes, we will see that there is an interval of around 8 weeks between updates. That way, we know that We will receive three updates until The War Within is released, the next expansion for World of Warcraft. Specifically, the next update should be released during the month of January 2024, the next one during March and another in May, for the aforementioned expansion of the game to be published in July.

Of course, these aren’t set in stone dates at all, so whether due to minor delays, or deadlines being missed for some other reason, we may end up seeing these updates released weeks or even months later than planned. We must simply hope that the initial deadlines offered by Blizzard are met.

The future of World of Warcraft

As we have already said, recently during BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard has announced its future plans with World of Warcraft expansions, resulting in the official announcement of three of them. The first is the already mentioned The War Within, but Midnight and The Last Titan have also been mentionedwho will be the next to appear on the scene.

Of course, we will still have to wait a long time to be able to enjoy all of them, with the first one being released, as we have already mentioned, during the month of July of next year 2024.

