The concern of many people has been resolved thanks to the words of the game director.

World of Warcraft will not give players an advantage.

Join the conversation

World of Warcraft does not stop offering new content to its players, the next expansion of the game is about to arrive and the director himself has clarified a fundamental aspect with its early access. If you were worried that those people who obtained it earlier could enjoy certain advantages over others, the answer is no, the only advantage will be playing earlier, but nothing more. The game will be equally fair for everyone.

Those have been the words of Ion Hazzikostas, director of World of Warcraft. While pre-ordering the expansion and getting early access will give you a few extra days of gameplay, that there will be no advantage for the player with respect to the rest of the people. Something that many people will appreciate, since an imbalance will not be noticed in those who have this version or the normal one, therefore, you have nothing to worry about.

WoW’s new expansion won’t benefit anyone

All this information comes from an interview with PC Gamer, there, the director has confirmed that mythical dungeons, rare items and more will not be available until the official launch of the game. Therefore, you see that there will not be any type of problem, the only difference will be the level up, otherwise, everything will start the same day and yes, after the weekly reset. Something that many players have appreciated. Right now we teach you the words of Ion.

We’re looking at late-game power advantages. Our goal here is, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that this is the case, that there is no long-term advantage. You shouldn’t be able to tell the difference between someone who had early access and someone who didn’t when the first season starts.

World of Warcraft: The War Within will arrive in a few months, however they already seem to have it everything prepared so that no one obtains advantages unnecessary on the rest of the players. As usual, early access seems to only have the advantage of being able to play earlier, while as you have read in the director’s own words, there will be no further difference between the players.

We will see how the community that had planned to enjoy early access reacts, but you are undoubtedly looking at good news in case you did not want to get the more expensive version. All players will be on equal terms, something that is appreciated in any game. The War Within It will be released next year 2024so stay tuned for all the information that comes in the meantime.

Join the conversation