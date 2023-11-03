World of Warcraft is not content with announcing its next expansion, The War Within, and announces two more, as part of a saga for the coming years.

Blizzard has held its first in-person BlizzCon since 2019 (the one in which they presented Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2), and has done so with news for all its games, including the Diablo 4 expansion, and of course many things to World of Warcraft.

The Warcraft MMO, which will turn 20 years old in 2024, continues to have a lot of problems and Blizzard has not announced a single expansion, but three at the same time.

In a coup de effect, and as if it were Marvel Studios announcing its roadmap for the next six? years, Blizzard announces the next three expansions of World of Warcraft:

World of Warcraft: The War Within World of Warcraft: Midnight World of Warcraft: The Last Titan

The three expansions are part of the WorldSoul Saga, or the World Soul Saga in Spanish, beginning with The War Within in 2024.

A year ago, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the ninth expansion of the MMORPG, was released. The War Within will be the tenth in 2024, and hopefully World of Warcraft: Midnight y World of Warcraft: The Last Titan They come out in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

World of Warcraft Classic also has a new expansion

Naturally, World of Warcraft: The War Within has taken center stage. The entire expansion will take place in the underground world of Azeroth, with many new features detailed in this trailer.

World of Warcraft Classic has also received news, with the announcement of Cataclysmremastering of the expansion originally released in 2010 for 2024. Before that there will be a new season, Season of Discovery, starting November 30.

With a very different tone, Blizzard has brought forward the launch of Warcraft Rumble, its new mobile game with the Clash Royale formula, which is now available for free on iOS and Android.

In 2024 it will arrive World of Warcraft: The War Within (in addition to Cataclysm to WoW Classic), but it will only be the first part of a trilogy of expansions that will last for the next few years in the new Blizzardnow within Microsoft.